Parrot In Australia Alerts Homeowner That House Is On Fire

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Smoke alarms are a must in every household, and if you're looking for a backup, try a parent. Anton Nguyen of Brisbane, Australia, was awakened in the middle of the night when his parrot, Eric, started yelling. The parrot noticed the house was on fire even before the smoke alarm went off. That gave the owner and bird time to escape. Mr. Nguyen told Australian Broadcasting everything's all right so long as I have myself and the bird.