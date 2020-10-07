© 2021
Runaway Dog Holds Up Flights At Toronto Airport

Published October 7, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I always felt it's more romantic when traveling if you don't have to get off the plane through a jetway. Better to climb down steps onto the tarmac and look around. Apparently, a dog felt the same. The rescue dog, a Spanish Podenco, was being shipped to Canada. Crystal fled from the cargo hold upon arrival, and the Toronto airport held up flights for an hour until they could find the dog using night vision goggles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.