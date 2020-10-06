© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Bill DeBlasio, Random Dude From Long Island, Is Sick Of Your Griping

Published October 6, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Bill DeBlasio is sick of your complaining - not New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio; Bill DeBlasio, random dude from Long Island. MEL magazine reports the 54-year-old nonmayor has gotten thousands of mostly angry emails from would-be constituents over the years, so many that he kind of feels for the mayor. But his compassion only extends so far. Asked if he changed his name, DeBlasio said I had it first. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.