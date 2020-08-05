© 2021
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Swears In During 100 Mile Run

Published August 5, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A 100-mile ultramarathon is hard to do, but did anyone tell that to Jill Karofsky? Last weekend, Karofsky ran, finishing in 34 hours, a decent time made more impressive by the fact that she was sworn in to the Wisconsin Supreme Court while running. She took her oath at the 35-mile marker. Later, she told local news she'll celebrate by putting her feet up and drinking a Wisconsin beer. Have a few, Jill. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.