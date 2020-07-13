© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Anonymous Auction Bidder Breaks Record For Price Of Video Game

Published July 13, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An anonymous bidder at a Dallas-based auction paid $114,000 for a video game, not just any video game, an unopened copy of Super Mario Brothers from 1985. That auction bid set a record. But here's something remarkable. The previous record paid at auction for a video game was set by someone buying a different copy of the brothers Mario. '80s babies, maybe check your attics. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.