Anonymous Auction Bidder Breaks Record For Price Of Video Game

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An anonymous bidder at a Dallas-based auction paid $114,000 for a video game, not just any video game, an unopened copy of Super Mario Brothers from 1985. That auction bid set a record. But here's something remarkable. The previous record paid at auction for a video game was set by someone buying a different copy of the brothers Mario. '80s babies, maybe check your attics.