© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Live Music Venues Try To Adapt To Survive The Pandemic

Published July 7, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT

As cities and states slowly reopen, the live music industry remains mostly dormant. That’s the case in Washington, D.C., where gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited and the spread of COVID-19 is still a major concern.

Many music venues are hoping the government will offer support, but in the meantime, they are considering other ways to survive.

WAMU’s Mikaela Lefrak reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.