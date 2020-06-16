© 2021
Today Is A Big Day For James Joyce Fans

Published June 16, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Today is a big day for James Joyce fans. On this day in 1904, Leopold Bloom wandered the streets of Dublin in Joyce's novel "Ulysses." Every year, fans celebrate Bloomsday by walking in Bloom's footsteps. This year, because COVID-19, the celebration's online. So fans can still dress up as their favorite characters, eat gorgonzola sandwiches and attend a hat workshop behind a screen. Honestly, you have to read it to get it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.