Bald Eagle's Nest Spotted On Cape Cod For The 1st Time In 115 Years

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The national bird is on its way back to Massachusetts. A bald eagle nest with eggs was spotted on Cape Cod this season for the first time in 115 years. Pollution and deforestation totally wiped out the species there for most of the 20th century. But this spring, more than 70 bald eagles' nests have been spotted around Massachusetts. Maybe - just maybe - it's a symbol of hope in these difficult times. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.