Quarantine Cat Film Fest Aims To Raise Money For Indie Theaters

Published May 12, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This one's for all those cat owners out there who have thought to themselves, man, my cat could be a star. The Quarantine Cat Film Fest wants to take your cat videos from the Internet to the silver screen. Brian Mendelssohn is creating a streaming showcase of the best feline flash films to raise money for indie theaters hurt by COVID-19. When asked if he would follow the cat film fest with one for dogs, Mendelssohn replied, no one wants to watch dogs. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.