Robot Dog In Singapore Reminds People To Socially Distance

Published May 11, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An old saying holds the headline dog bites man is not news. Man bites dog? That's news. In this case, the news is dog instructs people how to behave. The dog is actually a four-legged yellow robot, which will patrol a park in Singapore, enforcing social distancing by telling parkgoers to stay a meter apart. He practices what he preaches. The robo pup has sensors to keep him from getting too close. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.