Tell Us: What Will Your New 'Normal' Look Like?

By Tanya Ballard Brown
Published April 30, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT
Talk to us

Updated May 14

After weeks of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders, many states are looking at loosening restrictions and allowing some businesses, beaches and other places to reopen.

If your state reopens, are you planning to resume your old routine? Will you go back to work, socialize with friends, eat at a restaurant, or allow your child to get together with other kids? How will you decide?

Please fill out the form below. Our reporters may contact you for a story featured on NPR.

This form was closed on May 14.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tanya Ballard Brown
Tanya Ballard Brown is an editor for NPR. She joined the organization in 2008.
