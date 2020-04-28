In This Time Of Unease, Canadian Boy Sets Up Joke Stand

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of entrepreneurial spirit. Instead of a lemonade stand, a 6-year-old in British Columbia opened a joke stand at the end of his driveway. He found it a socially distant way to pass the time. And here's a sample of his material, courtesy of the CBC.

CALLAGHAN MCLAUGHLIN: What is red, white and blue?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What?

CALLAGHAN: A sad candy cane.

INSKEEP: There's also this joke. What's a pirate's favorite letter? Rrr (ph). He's here all week, likely next week, too.