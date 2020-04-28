© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

In This Time Of Unease, Canadian Boy Sets Up Joke Stand

Published April 28, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of entrepreneurial spirit. Instead of a lemonade stand, a 6-year-old in British Columbia opened a joke stand at the end of his driveway. He found it a socially distant way to pass the time. And here's a sample of his material, courtesy of the CBC.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

CALLAGHAN MCLAUGHLIN: What is red, white and blue?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What?

CALLAGHAN: A sad candy cane.

INSKEEP: There's also this joke. What's a pirate's favorite letter? Rrr (ph). He's here all week, likely next week, too. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.