Tourists Violating India's Lockdown Forced To Write I'm Sorry

Published April 14, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. India's police, in charge of the world's biggest lockdown, are not messing around. A group of tourists was breaking the rules, out lounging on the banks of the Ganges River, and police spelled out their sentence. They had to write sentences - I did not follow the rules of lockdown; I am very sorry - not once, but 500 times. At least they had plenty of time to write while in quarantine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.