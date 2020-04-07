Irish Prime Minister Returns To Medicine To Fight Coronavirus Crisis

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Ireland's health agency put out a call for medical workers to step in and help fight the coronavirus. One of the thousands of people who signed up is the country's prime minister. Leo Varadkar worked as a doctor before he became a politician, and he will be working a shift a week doing telephone assessments. So patients who think they may have been exposed could end up on the phone with the country's leader talking about their symptoms and their worries.