Starbucks Now Requires Employees To Wear Face Coverings At Work

By Hannah Hagemann
Published April 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
Customers wearing facial coverings at a Starbucks in Bangkok last month. In the U.S., the company is requiring employees to wear coverings starting Tuesday.
Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that all Americans wear face coverings in public, starting Tuesday Starbucks will require all employees to wear one at work.

In a statement Starbucks said they've provided employees with a tutorial to make their own non-medical facial covering with supplies available in stores, if employees don't have one of their own. The company also said they are planning to source face masks as well as thermometers so that employees can opt to have their temperature taken.

"Our goal remains to continue exceeding all health expert recommendations in order to make sure partners feel supported with the best science and facts available to us," the company said in an email.

Starbucks is open only for drive-through and delivery in the U.S. and Canada.

