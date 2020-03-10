© 2021
Company's Search For The Next Cadbury Bunny Is Almost Over

Published March 10, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Cadbury chocolate company is looking for the next Cadbury bunny to be a mascot for its chocolate eggs. It's down to a few finalists; none of them are actually bunnies. There's a hamster named Ginger and a duck named Dilly Bar Dabbler, and there is a dog called Lieutenant Dan. The hound lost his hind legs shortly after birth. He hops around fine on his front legs. He's got a set of wheels, and he looks great in a set of bunny ears. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.