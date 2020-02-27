© 2021
Wildlife Agency In Tennessee Says Bald Eagle Was Too Full To Fly

Published February 27, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Officials in Tennessee got a message from a concerned caller - our national symbol was in distress. A bald eagle looked injured near a road in the town of Bulls Gap. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says officers went to the scene and caught the eagle. It was fine, just full - officials say too full to fly. Yeah, the bird gorged itself. It was in a food coma, something we can all relate to. The officers put it somewhere to digest in peace. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.