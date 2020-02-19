© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Demolition Project In Texas Doesn't Go As Planned

Published February 19, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You've probably seen the photos - someone goes to Italy; they pose at the Leaning Tower of Pisa, positioned like they're holding up the landmark with brute strength. Well, a demolition in Texas did not go well this week, and now there is a leaning tower of Dallas. An 11-story building didn't implode all the way, and Texans are now taking leaning tower pictures right at home. Better hurry - the demolition company does say it's going to finish this job soon, with a wrecking ball. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.