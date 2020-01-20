Furniture Buyer Finds Cash Hidden In Used Footstool

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Howard Kirby of Owosso Township, Mich., went shopping for furniture recently. He bought a footstool and some other pieces at a thrift store for 70 bucks. But something about the footstool didn't feel right. So his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and found more than $43,000 in cash. The footstool's owner had died, but Kirby did find the man's granddaughter. When he gave her the money, the AP reports, she said, simply, this is crazy.