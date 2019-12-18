© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

2 Wheels Beats 4 Legs In Men's Cycling Race In Belgium

Published December 18, 2019 at 5:59 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was the first lap of a muddy men's cycling race in Belgium, and competitors faced an unexpected challenger.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: He's got a leash on, but he lost his owner. Going for it right now - in third place, somebody's dog.

GREENE: Somebody's dog - appeared to be a German shepherd. Riders pedaled past the dog as it tried to take a bite out of some bikes. In the end, two wheels beat four legs. The dog was eventually caught and disqualified. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.