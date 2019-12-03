© 2021
A Second Can Mean So Much In A Football Game

Published December 3, 2019 at 7:06 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A second can mean so much in football. At Saturday's Iron Bowl, the first half seemed like it was over, then officials put a second back on the clock. Auburn used that second to kick a field goal, and they ended up beating Alabama by 3. Now an Auburn dean is rubbing it in. Joe Aistrup told professors they could add a single second to final exams. He wrote, when every second counts, Auburn men and women make great things happen. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.