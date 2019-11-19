© 2021
Blue Ivy Is Honored At BET's Soul Train Awards

Published November 19, 2019 at 6:40 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Her parents are award-winning artists, and now she is, too. Blue Ivy, the 7-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, has won a songwriting award for the hit "Brown Skin Girl."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BROWN SKIN GIRL")

BLUE IVY CARTER AND SAINT JHN: (Singing) Brown skin girl - skin just like pearls.

GREENE: The song was featured on the new "Lion King" soundtrack. Blue Ivy was honored at BET'S Soul Train Awards. She shares credits with several other artists - yes, including her parents. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.