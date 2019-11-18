© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Correction: Report Withdrawn Because Of Error In Study Data

By Bill Chappell
Published November 18, 2019 at 4:49 PM EST

Posted on Nov. 20 at 5:15 p.m. ET

An updated report about the study and the author's error has been posted here.

Posted on Nov. 19 at 6:53 p.m. ET

We have withdrawn this story about U.S. incarceration rates of children because the U.N. study's author has acknowledged a significant error in the data. We will post a revised article with more complete information as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: November 20, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST
Because of an error by the study's author, NPR removed its original story about a study of U.S. incarceration rates of children. NPR has published a new story about the study here.
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell