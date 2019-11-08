Dolly Parton Remakes John Hiatt's 1987 Hit Song 'Faith'

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The queen of country is no stranger to the Billboard charts. Dolly Parton first landed a spot back in 1967 with the song "Dumb Blonde." 52 years later, she's hit the top of the Dance and Electronic Digital Song chart with the song "Faith." She teamed up with Swedish DJs Galantis and Dutch vocalist Mr. Probz.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAITH")

DOLLY PARTON: (Singing) Have a little faith in me.

KING: Proof that Dolly Parton really can do it all.