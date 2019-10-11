Do You Have Some Magic Hiding In Your Bookshelf?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Perhaps you have some magic hiding in your bookshelf. The Lancashire family did. They had a hardback copy of "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone." But when they learned that one sold for over $35,000, they decided to auction theirs.

The 1997 edition is considered the holy grail for collectors. And when the auctioneer struck the gavel on the winning bid, the Lancashire's book sold for more than $57,000. That, the auctioneer said, is magic.