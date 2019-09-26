© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Maine Woman Receives More Than 500 Letters From Health Care Firm

Published September 26, 2019 at 7:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A woman in Maine says she got the point. A health care company said 500 times it will not pay. UnitedHealthcare mailed more than 500 letters in five days intended for Stephanie Lay's 19-year-old son. Most of these letters said United denied a payment of $54. Lay doesn't know why the company refused so many times, but did note the advice at the bottom of every letter - go paperless. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.