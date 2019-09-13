DIY Solution To Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Shortage Is BYOB

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with an update on a chicken sandwich you've heard about on this program - you know, the sandwich that started a social media storm, the one you can't have because Popeyes sold out its inventory for the rest of this month. Well, now the fast food chain is saying, wait, you can have our sandwich. You just need to get the ingredients and make it yourself. They say, bring your own bun. It will be fun. Do I sound like I'm having fun, Popeyes?