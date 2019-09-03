© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

IKEA Employees In Scotland Thwart Hide-And-Seek Game

Published September 3, 2019 at 6:47 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A bunch of people in Glasgow, Scotland, wanted to play a game - not just any game - a huge, massive game of hide-and-seek inside the local Ikea. And funny enough, when Ikea employees caught wind of the plan laid out in a Facebook group, they weren't that into the idea of 3,000 people hiding between the Malm beds and the Ektorp chairs. So they called the police. And now you see me; now you don't. When hiders and seekers showed up to play, the Glasgow Police just turned them away. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.