Colorado Dad Gains Fame For Punny Jokes

Good morning, I'm David Greene. I think I've got it. The problem with dad jokes is that they're not funny when you hear them because a Colorado dad named Vince Rozmiarek has become famous in, like, a good way for the dad jokes he spells out on a roadside sign in Colorado. The Washington Post has published some of his gems like, I call my horse Mayo, and sometimes, Mayo neighs. I know what you're thinking - it is just too early in the morning for me to punish you like this. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.