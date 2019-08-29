© 2021
Colorado Dad Gains Fame For Punny Jokes

Published August 29, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. I think I've got it. The problem with dad jokes is that they're not funny when you hear them because a Colorado dad named Vince Rozmiarek has become famous in, like, a good way for the dad jokes he spells out on a roadside sign in Colorado. The Washington Post has published some of his gems like, I call my horse Mayo, and sometimes, Mayo neighs. I know what you're thinking - it is just too early in the morning for me to punish you like this. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.