Pink Water Is Flowing Through The Taps In Coal Grove, Ohio

Published June 4, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If someone in your family is all about pink - pink clothes, pink accessories - consider a trip to Coal Grove, Ohio. Residents turned on faucets to discover pink tap water. The pink water is coming out of every facet. A water treatment official tells WSAZ a pump malfunctioned, allowing a chemical in the water. Authorities insist the pink water is totally fine to drink. But don't use it to wash your clothes, unless you really do love pink. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.