Officer In New York Spots Mannequin Riding In Carpool Lane

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Who among us has not been tempted by the HOV? You get to skip the traffic just for having a passenger. A Long Island police officer recently saw a driver in the HOV lane, and there was something off about the passenger. He pulled the car over, and the passenger was not a person - reportedly, it was a mannequin dressed in sunglasses, a hat and a sweatshirt, sitting in the passenger seat. The driver was issued a summons.