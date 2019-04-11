Go-Go Music Resumes At D.C. Store After Noise Complaints

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The beat is back on a Washington, D.C., street corner. A mobile phone store has been playing go-go music outside for decades, but the store owner said T-Mobile corporate told him he had to shut it all down after a neighbor complained it was too loud. There were demonstrations for days, a petition and a hashtag - #DontMuteDC. And yesterday, the CEO of T-Mobile agreed, though he did suggest compromising on the volume.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHUCK BROWN SONG, "WE NEED SOME MONEY")