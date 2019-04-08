© 2021
Nilüfer Yanya Shows Off Catchy Melodies And A Stunning Voice

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published April 8, 2019 at 11:44 AM EDT

Rising star Nilüfer Yanya caught so much well-deserved buzz with her first two EPs, it was difficult for her to carve out time to write a full-length debut album. But the Londoner has done it, and her debut, Miss Universe, out now, shows off the catchy melodies and grounded guitar playing that first earned Yanya attention, not to mention her unique and stunning voice.

Yanya has been writing songs since she was a kid and she explains how an early guitar teacher helped her find the courage to actually sing the songs she was writing herself. She also performs live in-studio with her band. Listen to that and more in the player.

