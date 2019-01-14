Most Americans Don't Get British Sarcasm, Poll Shows

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're talking with a British person and they say to you, with the greatest respect, you'd probably think, hey, this person is really hearing me out. Nope. In British sarcasm, it actually means, I think you are an idiot. According to a new poll in the U.K., most Americans just don't get the British art of passive aggression. Other examples, that's a very brave proposal actually means you are insane. And if your British buddy says, I'll bear it in mind, he has forgotten it already. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.