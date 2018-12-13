Man Sues Airlines After He Says His Pinky Got Caught In An Armrest

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This can happen to anybody, right? A man got caught on the armrest of an airplane. It's not clear how, but his pinky got stuck, stuck for nearly an hour on the American Airlines flight operated by SkyWest. He's now suing, saying his pinky injury keeps him from driving or playing with his kids. SkyWest admits Stephen Keys bruised his finger and they look forward to, quote, "swiftly resolving this matter." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.