Elvis Presley Figure Used In Pedestrian Traffic Lights In German Town

Published December 7, 2018 at 6:14 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The late Elvis Presley is telling residents of a German town to walk or don't walk. The town where Elvis was stationed while in the Army has installed new traffic signals. You know those figures of a person that say walk and don't walk. Well, some are Elvis-shaped. He stands at a microphone for don't walk. He's dancing for walk. Elvis has left the building but still says when to leave the corner. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.