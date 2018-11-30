1 Ballot In Alaska Could Decide Control Of State's Legislature

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's happening again - one vote is deciding control of a state legislature. After the 2017 election, a Virginia race was decided by drawing lots. The Republican won, and his one seat kept the party in control of the House of Delegates. This year, Alaska's House could be evenly divided 20-20. Depending on a single legislative race that ended in a tie. A recount depends on a single ballot found on a precinct table Election Day and not yet counted. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.