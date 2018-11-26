© 2021
It Took Time, But Officials Made Sure That In R.I. Precinct, Every Vote Was Counted

Published November 26, 2018 at 10:42 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It took time, but officials made sure that in a Rhode Island precinct, every vote was counted - all one of them. The precinct in Providence has just 14 registered voters. None showed up on Election Day until a single voter at the very end. The machine was already shutting down, so they filled out a paper ballot. It was mailed to the Board of Elections. And more than a week later, the result is in - one vote for every Democrat. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.