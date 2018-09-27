© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man Tries To Charge Phone In Plane's Cockpit

Published September 27, 2018 at 5:22 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of powerful, conflicting desires. There's the need for airline security and the addiction to a charged phone. Airline authorities in India say a man was looking for an outlet and that's why he tried to open the door of the cockpit as a plane was about to take off. The Guardian reports he was detained by police. India has many first-time flyers, possibly including the man who reportedly tried to open a plane's rear door in flight. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.