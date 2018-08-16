Britain's Hot Summer Reveals Ancient Markings In The Land

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. This summer, parts of the world have been hit by an excruciating heatwave. But in Britain, there's been one amazing upside to the relentless temperatures. Across the U.K., hot weather is drying out fields and revealing ancient markings in the land. They show the sites of Iron Age settlements, Roman farms, even Neolithic monuments. Historians say they can now see 6,000 years of once-hidden British history revealed by heat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.