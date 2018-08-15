© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Corey Bellemore Is Disqualified From Beer Mile Race

Published August 15, 2018 at 6:36 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with condolences to Cory Bellemore, who broke his own record in the beer mile - almost. This is a real competition. You drink a beer, run a lap, drink another beer, another lap - four beers, four laughs, 1 mile, which he's done in 4 1/2 minutes. He then improved on that record at the Beer Mile World Classic but was disqualified. Judges check your beer cans to be sure you drank everything, and he had just a bit too much backwash. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.