Utah Girl Orders Many Toys Using Her Mom's Amazon Account

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Caitlin in Utah was turning 6. And what a treat - Mom let Caitlin use her Amazon account to order a Barbie doll. Caitlin asked if she could jump back on Amazon - you know, just to check on her order. She did not mention that she was also going to order $350 more in toys - oh, with next-day shipping. According to BuzzFeed, Mom sent it all back. Caitlin is banned from the Internet now for a month. She did get to keep that Barbie doll. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.