Domino World Record Attempt In Germany Is Disrupted By A Fly

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. OK, picture this - an attempt in Germany to beat a world record for the longest chain of mini dominoes in history. It takes a day for a team to set up 4,000 tiny tiles. They're the size of a fingernail. And then a fly lands. A domino falls. A chain reaction is triggered. The record is caput. But all was not lost. The domino assembly team broke a couple other records that day, including longest chain reaction of normal dominoes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.