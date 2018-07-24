© 2021
2 Years After His Death, Early David Bowie Recording To Be Auctioned

Published July 24, 2018 at 6:29 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Long before he was David Bowie, a 16-year-old named David Jones did the lead vocals on a demo tape for a band in London called The Konrads. Now more than two years after his death, one of his early bandmates, David Hadfield, has discovered that audiotape in an old breadbasket during a move - the first known recording of David Bowie, singing a song called "I Never Dreamed."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I NEVER DREAMED")

DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) I never dreamed that I'd fall in love with you.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.