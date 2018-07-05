© 2021
LeBron James' Departure Upsets Cleveland Cavaliers Fan

Published July 5, 2018 at 6:27 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cleveland Cavaliers fans took this departure of LeBron James better than last time - they were furious when he left Cleveland years ago; his departure for LA met resignation - except for a man who tried to set a LeBron jersey on fire. He laid the jersey on a paper beer case dumped in fuel from his weed eater, reached in with a match and set himself on fire. The New York Post says he wasn't seriously hurt, but the video looks painful. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.