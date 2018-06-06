Guatemala Volcano Toll Rises To 99

1 of 5 — Lilian Hernandez cries as she is comforted by her husband at the Mormon church that has been enabled as a shelter near Escuintla, Guatemala, on Tuesday. Hernandez lost 36 family members in all, missing and presumed dead in the town of San Miguel Los Lotes after the fiery eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in south-central Guatemala.

Lilian Hernandez cries as she is comforted by her husband at the Mormon church that has been enabled as a shelter near Escuintla, Guatemala, on Tuesday. Hernandez lost 36 family members in all, missing and presumed dead in the town of San Miguel Los Lotes after the fiery eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in south-central Guatemala.