© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Neighbors Are Divided Over Feral Peacocks In Vancouver

Published May 8, 2018 at 6:07 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the war of the peacocks. Neighbors are divided over feral peacocks who've lived for years in a neighborhood in Vancouver, Canada. Some love the peacocks. Some hate them but exercised Canadian restraint for years until a man's father slipped on peacock droppings. The peacock was in a tree, so Parminder Brar cut down that tree. The Guardian reports he now faces a fine of up to $10,000 for chopping without a permit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.