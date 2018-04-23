Fire Department Rescues Man And Cat Stuck Up A Tree

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of a cat who got stuck in a tree and the man who tried to save the cat; honorable effort, but then the man got stuck in the tree. The fire department came to rescue the man, which they did, but then they had a decision to make - do they also rescue the cat? They did, this time, since their gear was already in this tree. But the battalion chief in Norfolk, Va., stressed that cat rescues are, quote, "not something we normally do." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.