Top Stories: Pompeo Travels To North Korea; No New Russia Sanctions

By Korva Coleman
Published April 18, 2018 at 9:42 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- CIA Director Pompeo Met With Kim Jong Un: 'Good Relationship' Formed, Trump Says.

-- Russia: White House Says No New Sanctions For Now.

-- Report Says Sean Hannity Linked To Other Trump-Connected Attorneys, Besides Cohen.

And here are more early headlines:

It's Unclear When Chemical Inspectors Will Reach Site In Syria. (CNN)

Wildfire Risk Extremely High In Oklahoma. (Reuters)

More Rain Expected On Flood Ravaged Hawaiian Island. (Star-Advertiser)

McConnell Rules Out Bill To Protect Special Counsel Mueller. (USA Today)

Hungarian Ex-Swimming Official Questioned In Unsolved Murder. (AP)

Tumbleweeds Pile Up In California Community. (KABC)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman