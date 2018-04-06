Ford Recalls 350,000 SUVs And Trucks, Citing Problems Putting Them In 'Park'

Recent models of Ford's F-150 pickup and Expedition SUV are included in a new recall from the Ford Motor Co., which says gear shift problems could lead drivers to think their vehicle is in park, even if that's not the case — and that "unintended vehicle movement" could occur.

The recall covers some 350,000 vehicles made for the 2018 model year that have 10-speed and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

Ford says it is "aware of one reported accident and injury related to this condition."

On affected vehicles, a transmission gear shift cable clip might not be "seated" properly, allowing it to dislodge over time. If that happens, the transmission could then be left in a gear that's different from what the driver chose — and different from what the instrument panel shows.

From Ford's recall notice:

"This could allow the driver to move the shifter to park and remove the ignition key, while the transmission gear may not be in park, with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime when the driver's door is opened that indicates the vehicle is not secured in park. If the parking brake is not applied, this could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash."

Other than their vehicle suddenly moving, the vehicles' owners would likely see no obvious sign of the risk involved.

The recall affects some 347,425 vehicles in North America, Ford says, including nearly 293,000 in the U.S. and its territories, along with more than 51,000 in Canada and 2,774 in Mexico.

The affected vehicles include:

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant from Jan. 5, 2017, to Feb. 16, 2018

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from Jan. 25, 2017, to Feb. 16, 2018

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles built at the Kentucky Truck Plant from April 3, 2017, to Jan. 30, 2018

2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles built at the Ohio Assembly Plant from April 25, 2017, to March 9, 2018

To correct the problem, Ford says: "Dealers will inspect and verify that the shift cable locking clip was properly installed. If the clip is not properly seated, technicians will adjust the shifter cable and secure the locking clip at no cost to the customer."

Ford is also recalling a smaller number of vehicles — fewer than 500 2017-18 Ford F-150s, 2018 Ford Expeditions, 2018 Lincoln Navigators and 2018 Ford Mustangs — that are equipped with the model 10R80 transmission. That unit, the company says, may be missing a roll pin.

In that recall, dealers are to inspect the transmissions and install the roll pin, which attaches the park pawl rod guide cup to the transmission case.

Those affected vehicles include:

2017-18 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Oct. 20, 2016, to March 5, 2018

2017-18 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Dec. 22, 2017, to Feb. 26, 2018

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Nov. 28, 2017, to Feb. 14, 2018

2018 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Nov. 6, 2017, to Feb. 12, 2018

2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Dec. 13, 2017, to March 8, 2018

Ford says this smaller recall "involves approximately 161 vehicles in North America with 142 in the United States and federalized territories, 18 in Canada and one in Mexico."

